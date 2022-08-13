Ottawa Public Health 'encouraged' with uptake of COVID-19 vaccine for children and babies

Ottawa Public Health says it is encouraged with the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under five in Ottawa, with more than 3,000 children receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first two weeks it's been available.

And the health unit has 2,500 appointments still available for children under the age of five to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, as preparations continue for the return to school.

As of July 28, children aged six months to under five years old are eligible to receive Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario.

"We're very encouraged by Ottawa’s under 5 yrs vaccine uptake, which is among the highest in the province! This is essential for helping protect the littlest members of our community," the health unit said on Twitter this week.

Public Health says 3,024 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to children aged six months to under five years old between July 28 and Aug. 8.

Another 2,029 COVID-19 vaccination appointments are currently booked for children aged six months to under five years to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa until Aug. 27.

The health unit tells CTV News Ottawa, "2,500 appointments continue to be available until August 27th, and more appointments will be released in the coming days."

Two doses of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are recommended eight weeks apart for children under the age of five.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available at the following locations in Ottawa:

Community clinics

Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA

Century Public School

Tom Brown Arena

Six months to under five years COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Orleans Client Service Centre – 255 Centrum Boulevard (Tuesday to Thursday 12:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.)

Richelieu Vanier Community Centre – 300 Des Peres-Blancs Avenue (Aug. 19)

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne (Aug. 13)

Walter Baker Sports Centre on Malvern Drive (Aug. 13, Aug. 20, and Aug. 27)

Ottawa Birth and Wellness Centre on Walkley Road (Aug. 16, Aug. 17, Aug. 18, Aug. 19 and Aug. 20)

Kanata Seniors Centre – 2500 Campeau Drive (Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 23, Aug. 25)

Tom Brown Arena (Aug. 19 and Aug. 26)

City View EarlyON Child Care Centre – 1099 Longfields Drive (Aug. 17 and Aug. 24)

After-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Aug. 16 – St. Luke School on Dwight Crescent (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Aug. 18 – Sawmill Creek Elementary School on D'Aoust Avenue (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Aug. 23 – Ecole elementaire publique Mauril-Belanger on Montgomery Street (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Aug. 25 – W.E. Gowling Public School on Anna Avenue (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Mobile Vaccination Clinic

St. Laurent Shopping Centre (in empty store beside Linen Chest) – Aug. 19 and Aug. 24 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EarlyOn Child and Family Centre – Aug. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents and guardians can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal, participating primary care providers and paediatricians, as well as at participating pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics. You can also call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.