Ottawa police ticket partiers, tow cars during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued two tickets for loud parties and towed six illegally parked vehicles in Sandy Hill during a busy St. Patrick's Day.

Officers will also maintain an increased presence in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill, the Glebe and Old Ottawa South through the weekend to keep a lid on parties celebrating St. Patrick's Day and the arrival of spring.

The first St. Patrick's Day without COVID-19 restrictions in three years kept Bylaw and police officers busy on Thursday, breaking up 12 house parties near the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

Dozens of tickets were issued for various bylaw infractions and provincial offences, including two tickets for noise violations at house parties in Sandy Hill.

"On March 17, By-law and Regulatory Services (BLRS), working with the Ottawa Police Service, issued two tickets for loud house parties in the Sandy Hill area. In both cases, verbal warnings had been issued earlier in the day," Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"In addition, BLRS issued approximately 15 parking tickets and towed six vehicles parked in Special Event No Stopping Zones in Sandy Hill."

Ottawa police said Thursday evening that 35 tickets had been issued for various provincial offences, but no other details were released.

Revellers also packed bars and restaurants on Thursday to celebrate the first St. Patrick's Day without COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

While St. Patrick's Day may be over, police and bylaw will continue with enforcement operations through the weekend.

"BLRS will continue to have an increased presence in the Sandy Hill, ByWard Market, Glebe and Old Ottawa South neighbourhoods today and this weekend to ensure public safety and that the Noise By-law is respected," Chapman said.