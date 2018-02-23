Ottawa Police seize semi-automatic rifle in Gatineau-led gang investigation
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 11:15AM EST
A semi-automatic rifle has been seized and a 24-year-old man has been charged as part of an anti-gang investigation.
Ottawa Police say they were following the lead of Gatineau Police, but they ended up searching a home on Ontario Street here in Ottawa.
Seven people were arrested, but only one person was charged.
Ali Ahmed is facing the following charges:
- Use / handle / store firearm, etc. carelessly
- Possession of a weapon, etc. / dangerous to public peace
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of a prohibited / restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority x 2
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
In addition to the gun, several high-capacity magazines were also seized.