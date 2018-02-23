

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A semi-automatic rifle has been seized and a 24-year-old man has been charged as part of an anti-gang investigation.

Ottawa Police say they were following the lead of Gatineau Police, but they ended up searching a home on Ontario Street here in Ottawa.

Seven people were arrested, but only one person was charged.

Ali Ahmed is facing the following charges:

Use / handle / store firearm, etc. carelessly

Possession of a weapon, etc. / dangerous to public peace

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a prohibited / restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority x 2

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

In addition to the gun, several high-capacity magazines were also seized.