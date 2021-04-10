OTTAWA -- Five people are facing charges after Ottawa police seized cocaine, ammunition, cash and jewelry from an Orleans home.

Ottawa police say an investigation by the Guns and Gangs Unit led to a warrant being executed at a home in the 100 block of Silvermoon Crescent.

Police say the evidence seized included a quantity of cocaine, a cocaine press, non-prescription pills, ammunition, Canadian currency and jewelry.

Five people are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. A 30-year-old man is also charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.