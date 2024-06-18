Ottawa police seeking to locate 55-year-old man

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 55-year-old man who went missing in the Carlingwood neighbourhood.

John Douglas Hume was last seen overnight and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Hume is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, with medium shoulder-length peppered hair. He was last seen wearing a red tank top and shorts.

He is known to cycle long distances on city bike paths with a red bicycle.

Anyone with information on Hume's currently whereabouts are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.