Ottawa police seeking suspect in O-Train assault last month

    The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a passenger aboard an O-Train last month.

    Police say the assault occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 between the St. Laurent and Lees stations.

    The victim was walking towards a seat on the train, when the suspect pushed past them. The suspect then allegedly struck the victim and an altercation ensued.

    The suspect exited the train at Lees Station and fled the area on foot.

    The victim sustained minor injuries.

    The suspect is described as Indigenous, in their 20's with short black hair and a large tattoo on their right forearm. At the time of the incident, the suspect was said to be wearing a black sleeveless Ecko Unlimited hoodie with white writing, turquoise shorts, black high-top running shoes and a turquoise ball cap.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 5636.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

