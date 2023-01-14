Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting on Highway 417

Ottawa police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Highway 417 to contact them.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating the shooting, which happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Greenbank and Parkdale roads at around 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday. It’s believed the incident was targeted and investigators do not believe there is a greater public safety risk.

Ottawa police tell CTV News that one person was brought to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus Friday with gunshot wounds, but the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown. Witnesses tell CTV News they saw a vehicle with bullet holes in the hospital's parking lot Friday afternoon.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting and dashcam footage of a large, white GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca