Ottawa police seek to identify Barrhaven park sexual assault suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of two separate sexual assaults in a Barrhaven park.

Police say the alleged incidents took place at Grovehurst Park, near Strandherd Drive and Crestway Drive.

The first incident took place at around 8 p.m. May 30. Police claim a man sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16. The second incident took place Friday, also around 8 p.m. A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as east Indian, approximately 60 years old, under six feet (183 cm) tall, with a grey beard and moustache. He walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.