Ottawa police seek to ID man accused of stealing car from Queen Street garage
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting someone in a parking garage and stealing a car.
The incident happened on Feb. 20, at around 12:20 a.m. in an underground garage on Queen Street.
The stolen vehicle was found a short time later, police said, but the suspect remains at large.
Police describe the man as white, in his early 50s, around 6-feet (183 cm) tall, bald and with a goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, shirt and pants.
Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual, or information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.
