Ottawa police seek missing 11-year-old girl

Chloey Axford, 11, has been missing since Tuesday, Aug. 30. She is known to frequent O-Train stations at Blair, Rideau Centre and St. Laurent. (Ottawa Police Service) Chloey Axford, 11, has been missing since Tuesday, Aug. 30. She is known to frequent O-Train stations at Blair, Rideau Centre and St. Laurent. (Ottawa Police Service)

