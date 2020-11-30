OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 57-year-old woman from Prévost, Que. who was last seen in Ottawa.

Lynn Monteforte's last known whereabouts were on Elgin Street in downtown Ottawa on Nov. 29, 2020. Police say she does not know Ottawa very well and that her family is concerned for her safety.

She is described as white, 5’7” (170cm), with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. She speaks French.

Lynn Monteforte was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Lynn Monteforte is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.