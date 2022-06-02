Ottawa police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of an armed robbery in mid-May.

Police say an armed man entered a business on Mitch Owens Road near River Road in Manotick at around 6 p.m., May 16.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash. It’s alleged the suspect threatened to shoot the employee if police were called.

The suspect is described as a Black man, slim, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.