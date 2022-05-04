Ottawa police seek Gatineau man in Emerald Woods shooting
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Gatineau man who is wanted in connection with a shooting in the Emerald Woods neighbourhood earlier this week.
A man was shot on Autumnwood Street at around 9:20 p.m. Monday. He suffered minor injuries.
Police say Michael Bussey, 40, is wanted in connection with the shooting, which investigators believe was targeted. Bussey lives in Gatineau, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
He is described as white, 5-foot-8 (173 cm), and 172 lbs (78 kg), with a stocky build, hazel eyes, and short, dark brown hair. He has a tattoo that says ‘Ride or Die’ on the right side of his neck and tattoo of a Chinese symbol on the back of his neck.
He may be driving a white BMW sedan bearing Ontario licence plate CVLJ 538 with a pitbull sticker on the rear window or a grey Ford F150 bearing Quebec licence plate G93 XQE.
Police say Bussey is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Anyone who may know where he is can call the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
