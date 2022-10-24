Ottawa police seek additional witnesses to sexual assault near uOttawa campus

Ottawa police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a sexual assault near the University of Ottawa on Oct. 14, 2022. Police are also looking for the owners of the dog pictured on the right, who may have witnessed the incident. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a sexual assault near the University of Ottawa on Oct. 14, 2022. Police are also looking for the owners of the dog pictured on the right, who may have witnessed the incident. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of colour after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina