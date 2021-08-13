OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Kylie Charles-Azeke was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in Orleans.

"Her family is concerned for her health and well-being," police said, adding she may be in the Ottawa area or Rockland.

Charles-Azeke is known to frequent St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans and the Rideau Centre

Police say Charles-Azeke is 5'5", slim build, with long dark brown curly hair and brown eyes. She has two piercings on the left ear and three on the right ear.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige top, and white Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Charles-Azeke is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.