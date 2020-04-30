OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Dominique Rowevanburen, 14, was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, police said “there are concerns for his safety.”

Dominique is described as white, 5’6”, black hair. He was last seen wearing red and black sweat pants, grey hoodie and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.