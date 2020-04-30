Ottawa Police search for missing teen
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 3:01PM EDT
Ottawa Police say 14-year-old Dominique Rowevanburen was last seen on Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.
Dominique Rowevanburen, 14, was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
In a statement, police said “there are concerns for his safety.”
Dominique is described as white, 5’6”, black hair. He was last seen wearing red and black sweat pants, grey hoodie and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.