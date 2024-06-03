Hot and humid start to the work week in Ottawa

It will be a hot and humid start to the first week of June in Ottawa, with the humidex making it feel like 32 today and 33 on Tuesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Monday. High 28 C.

Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Low 14 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday. High 28 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for showers. High 25 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

Hot June in Ottawa

The monthly outlook calls for above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa through the month of June.

Environment Canada's temperature forecast calls for hot temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario in June.

In June 2023, Ottawa saw three days with the temperatures above 30 C, including a high of 35 C on June 1, 2023.