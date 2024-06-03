OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hot and humid start to the work week in Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal on Thursday, May 23. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal on Thursday, May 23. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It will be a hot and humid start to the first week of June in Ottawa, with the humidex making it feel like 32 today and 33 on Tuesday.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Monday. High 28 C.

    Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Low 14 C.

    Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday. High 28 C.

    The outlook for Thursday calls for showers. High 25 C.

    Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

    Hot June in Ottawa

    The monthly outlook calls for above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa through the month of June.

    Environment Canada's temperature forecast calls for hot temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario in June.

    In June 2023, Ottawa saw three days with the temperatures above 30 C, including a high of 35 C on June 1, 2023.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News