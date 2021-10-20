OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 20-year-old woman, last seen this morning in Kanata.

Natalie Ibrahim was last seen at 4 a.m. Wednesday on Connelly Place in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood.

Police say her family and police have reason to be concerned for her personal wellbeing and safety.

Natalie is described as a Middle Eastern woman, 4’10”, with pink long curly hair and the bottom of her hair is dark blue. Police say she was last seen wearing black shorts and a black and grey plaid construction jacket with a gray hood.

She is known to frequent the Downtown area.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Natalie is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.