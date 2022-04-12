Ottawa police say no increased security presence following Brooklyn shooting

Ottawa police say they are not stepping up security measures in the capital following a mass shooting in Brooklyn, N.Y. earlier Tuesday.

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest opened fire on a busy Brooklyn subway train and shot at least 10 people. Five people were listed in critical condition but all are expected to survive.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in the wake of the incident that police and transit staff would be increasing patrols along the city’s transit system, though Toronto police said there was no identified threat or risk in the city linked to the attack in New York.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Service said they are monitoring the situation.

“We are aware of the unfortunate events in New York City,” a police spokesperson said. “As with any international incident, we assess security needs at a local level and at this time, there are no extra measures set in place.”

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the City of Ottawa regarding any additional security measures on OC Transpo but has not heard back.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspected gunman in New York was still at large.