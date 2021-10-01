Advertisement
Ottawa police say missing Ottawa man found safe and sound
Published Friday, October 1, 2021 5:20PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 2, 2021 9:19AM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 36-year-old Ottawa man has been found safe and sound.
The man was last seen Wednesday in Ottawa's west end.
In a statement Saturday morning, police say the man had been located.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo from the story and social media posts.