OTTAWA -- Three Montreal men are facing charges in connection to a series of vehicle thefts in Ottawa this winter.

Ottawa police say the suspects targeted Toyota and Lexus SUVs and trucks parked in their owners’ driveways. The vehicle thefts occurred in late February and early March.

To date, 20 vehicles have been recovered including four at the Port of Montreal and three elsewhere in Quebec that police believe were destined for export from Montreal.

Police say the suspects used sophisticated technology to program new keys for the vehicles.

Omar Sahla, 25, of Montreal, Honoris Joseph, 22, of Montreal and Abderazak Achab, 26 of Montreal are charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of break-in instrument, possession of a device to use computer system, mischief and mischief to data.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.

Ottawa police have received more than 100 reports of stolen newer model Lexus and Toyota SUVs and trucks so far this year.