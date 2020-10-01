OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are reminding the public to protect their vehicles, after 11 luxury vehicles were stolen over the past week.

In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service says the risk of thefts, and repeat thefts, of high-end Lexus and Toyota vehicles in Ottawa "is still very present", particularly with larger SUVs, RX350, 4 Runner and Highlander.

Most vehicle thefts occur between midnight and 5 a.m.

Ottawa Police offer tips to protect your vehicle parked in the driveway or other locations in Ottawa:

Make your vehicle less vulnerable to theft by parking it in a locked garage and or by blocking it in tightly with a second vehicle. Exterior lighting and video surveillance around the driveway can also serve as a deterrent.

Consider installing an after marker electronic immobilizer devices which can interfere with the starting of the vehicle.

Be vigilant that there is no damage to the door locks mechanisms, as this could be an indicator that your car is being targeted.

Consider protecting your vehicle with devices such as car alarms or steering wheel locking devices

Locks to restrict access to the on-board diagnostic plug

If you are selling your vehicle, be wary not to let anyone have access to your car keys and do not let your vehicle out of your sight. This prevents a thief from copying your key during a "test drive" so they can return to steal it.

Police say a "good old fashioned neighbourhood watch" is also a great deterrent to vehicle thefts.