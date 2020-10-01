OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are reminding the public to protect their vehicles, after 11 luxury vehicles were stolen over the past week.

In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service says the risk of thefts, and repeat thefts, of high-end Lexus and Toyota vehicles in Ottawa "is still very present", particularly with larger SUVs, RX350, 4 Runner and Highlander.

Most vehicle thefts occur between midnight and 5 a.m.

Ottawa Police offer tips to protect your vehicle parked in the driveway or other locations in Ottawa:

  • Make your vehicle less vulnerable to theft by parking it in a locked garage and or by blocking it in tightly with a second vehicle. Exterior lighting and video surveillance around the driveway can also serve as a deterrent.
  • Consider installing an after marker electronic immobilizer devices which can interfere with the starting of the vehicle.
  • Be vigilant that there is no damage to the door locks mechanisms, as this could be an indicator that your car is being targeted.
  • Consider protecting your vehicle with devices such as car alarms or steering wheel locking devices
  • Locks to restrict access to the on-board diagnostic plug
  • If you are selling your vehicle, be wary not to let anyone have access to your car keys and do not let your vehicle out of your sight. This prevents a thief from copying your key during a "test drive" so they can return to steal it.

Police say a "good old fashioned neighbourhood watch" is also a great deterrent to vehicle thefts.