Ottawa Police raided two illegal pot shops on Tuesday afternoon. The crackdown comes just days after police warned they would shut down illegal marijuana dispensaries that re-opened as the Ontario Cannabis Store struggled to meet demand.

The police drug unit executed search warrants at two illegal cannabis storefronts: the Compassion Clinic on Rideau Street and Capital Buds on Churchill Avenue. Illicit cannabis products and proceeds have been seized. Three men and three women are facing several charges. They will appear in court at a later date.

Under the Ontario government's zero tolerance policy, any dispensary selling cannabis after October 17th would not receive a licence to operate a retail store. Legal cannabis stores are set to open in the province in April.