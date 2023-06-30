Ottawa police promise 'increased' officer presence for Canada Day festivities

Revellers will notice an increased police presence in the downtown core, ByWard Market and around LeBreton Flats over the Canada Day weekend, as police hope to make it a safe 156th birthday celebration.

Ottawa police are receiving assistance from the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and 10 municipal police services due to the larger footprint for Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill and at LeBreton Flats, along with festivities in the suburbs.

"That expanded perimeter put some strain on our resources," Acting Supt. Frank D'Aoust told CTV News Ottawa on Friday.

"The main site (LeBreton Flats), as well as the 14 other suburban sites, puts a strain on our resources so we have had to ask our policing partners from across the province for assistance."

D'Aoust says the officers from municipal police forces will be arriving in Ottawa Friday night to assist with Canada Day celebrations.

Canadian Heritage is hosting Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats, with some events scheduled for Parliament Hill.

"It's pushed us beyond our regular resource capacity," D'Aoust said, adding it's not unusual for Ottawa police to request backup from other services across Ontario.

"This year and last, given the larger area that we have to patrol, there's a lot of roads we have to block, it does add a lot of static traffic points that we have to manage."

Canada Day celebrations will also be held across Ottawa, including in Barrhaven, Petrie Island, Kanata, Stittsville and Riverside South. Officers will also be deployed at the large Canada Day events in the suburbs.

D'Aoust tells Newstalk 580 CFRA that after three years of COVID-19 restrictions, police have plans for a larger crowd on Canada Day and into the night.

"We have additional resources in the ByWard Market to ensure public safety and to ensure that everyone has a good time and do so legally and peacefully," D'Aoust.

Police say officers will be enforcing all relevant acts, including Trespass to Property Act, the Liquor License and Control Act, municipal and provincial bylaws and the Criminal Code.

ByWard Market

Ottawa police say officers will also be conducting a "MarketSafe" initiative this weekend, with an increased police presence in the ByWard Market between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on the weekend.

Police say the increased police presence in the market will, "ensure that we can quickly and effectively address public safety issues."

Restricted items

Canadian Heritage says the following items will not be allowed at LeBreton Flags on Canada Day

Bags exceeding 35.5 cm X 30.5 cm X 19 cm

Alcohol

Firearms

Bombs

Fireworks

No dogs or pets are allowed at the Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats.

Road closures

The city of Ottawa says the following roads will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau

Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street

Fleet Street from Lett Street and Booth Street

Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Lett Street from Fleet Street and Wellington Street

Lloyd Street from Fleet Street and Lett Street

Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

O'Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street

Slidell Street/Onigam Street from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Parkdale Avenue and Wellington Street

Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North

Vimy Place from Wellington Street and Booth Street

Wellington Street from Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Elgin Street

The following roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 a.m.

Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road

Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy