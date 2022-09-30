Ottawa police officer cleared after man treated for insulin overdose while in custody, SIU says

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an Ottawa police officer of wrongdoing after a man fell into medical distress due to an insulin overdose while in the cellblock at the Elgin Street headquarters.

However, the director of the Special Investigations Unit says the investigation revealed "problems" with the level of supervision of the complainant while in custody.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 52-year-old man was transported to the Ottawa police station on May 31 after being arrested for an alleged sexual assault of an acquaintance.

At about 10:30 p.m., the man asked to take his insulin and was escorted to the special constable's desk at the station and allowed to self-administer the medication.

The SIU says at about 2:30 a.m. on June 1, a special constable conducting cell checks noticed the man lying on the cell floor with laboured breathing. The man was removed from the cell and provided emergency first aid, before being transferred to the care of Ottawa Paramedics.

"He was transported to hospital, intubated, and treated for altered consciousness and hypoglycemia brought about by an insulin overdose," the SIU said.

SIU Director Joseph Martino announced on Friday there was no reasonable grounds to believe an officer committed a criminal offence.

"I am satisfied that the (officer) acted with due diligence and respect for the Complainant's well-being while in custody," Martino said. "As soon as he was alerted to the problem in the cell, the (subject officer) acted promptly to ensure emergency medical care – he authorized the administration by special constables of Narcan and CPR, and quickly called paramedics.

"Though it seems the Complainant took an overdose on insulin, I am unable to attribute this act – whether intentional or not – to any neglect on the part of the sergeant - police policy prohibited members of the service from administering drugs to prisoners."

In the report, Martino says the investigation revealed "problems in the level of supervision of the complainant" while in custody, adding the man appeared to be drunk when he arrived at the station.

The SIU notes the Ottawa Police Service policy states intoxicated prisoners must be checked in person every 15 minutes to ensure their well-being, but the cell check sheet indicates the complainant was only checked about every 30 minutes.

"Moreover, as the last of these checks prior to the Complainant’s medical distress at about 2:30 a.m. was recorded as having occurred at 2:16 a.m., it would not appear that lapses in the Complainant’s supervision had any material bearing on his prognosis.," Martino said.

