Ottawa police officer charged with sexual assault
Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021 5:59PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The province’s police watchdog has charged an Ottawa police constable with sexual assault.
The Special Investigations Unit received a complaint of sexual assault on Feb. 9, it said in a news release. The sexual assault had allegedly occurred on or around Feb. 5.
On Tuesday, the SIU said Const. Sundeep Singh has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.
He is due in court on Oct. 29.