Ottawa Police officer assaulted, hit with glass bottle in Lansdowne

    The Ottawa Police have arrested a man who allegedly hit an officer with a glass bottle near the Lansdowne LCBO on Tuesday evening.

    A statement by Ottawa Police said officers responded to a disturbance at the liquor store at 953 Bank Street. The male suspect allegedly left the store and was located a short distance away.

    When the officer approached him, the suspect allegedly became combative and struck the officer twice in the head with a glass bottle.

    The officer deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to arrest the man.

    Ottawa Paramedics were on scene, but no details were given on injuries.

    Eyewitnesses say traffic was briefly interrupted as fans were arriving to the TD Place Arena for the PWHL game. No road closures are in effect.

    Jacob Young-Pine, 32, is in custody and will be appearing in court today.

    He faces the following charges:

    • Assault with a Weapon on a Police Officer
    • Assault Cause Bodily Harm on a Police Officer
    • Resist Arrest
    • Assault
    • Theft Under
    • Cause Disturbance

