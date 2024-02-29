Ottawa police looking to locate missing 24-year-old man

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public to help find a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday, raising concern for his well-being.

Police say Ethan Churchill was last seen in the 5000 block of Hazeldean Road at 2:10 p.m..

He is described as six-foot-one with a medium build and buzz-cut hair. He was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, dark pants, white high-top sneakers and carrying a backpack with neon piping on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 2912 and refer to case number 2024-52932.