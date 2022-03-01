Ottawa police looking to identify vehicle of interest in homicide case

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle that may be connected with a recent homicide.

Sahur Yare, 20, was brought to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus around 6:15 p.m. Feb. 21 with injuries. She was unresponsive and later died. Police say the car that brought her to the hospital left the scene, but officers later found it nearby.

In a release Tuesday, police issued four photos of a vehicle that was seen on surveillance footage in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard, Walkley Road and Conroy Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Police believe the victim was killed shortly thereafter in the area of Johnston Road and Pennard Way.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca