Ottawa police looking to identify vehicle of interest in homicide case
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle that may be connected with a recent homicide.
Sahur Yare, 20, was brought to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus around 6:15 p.m. Feb. 21 with injuries. She was unresponsive and later died. Police say the car that brought her to the hospital left the scene, but officers later found it nearby.
In a release Tuesday, police issued four photos of a vehicle that was seen on surveillance footage in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard, Walkley Road and Conroy Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Police believe the victim was killed shortly thereafter in the area of Johnston Road and Pennard Way.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca
169 'potential graves' found at former northern Alberta residential school
A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Opioid crisis: More access to take-home treatments didn't raise risk of overdoses, study says
A new study tracking patients receiving treatment for opioid addiction in Ontario has found that a recommendation change in March 2020 which allowed for more take-home treatments during the pandemic resulted in less overdoses and in more patients staying in the program.
