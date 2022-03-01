Ottawa police looking to identify vehicle of interest in homicide case

Ottawa police say this vehicle was seen on surveillance footage in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard, Walkley Road and Conroy Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2022 and may be connected with the homicide of Sahur Yare. (Handout/Ottawa Police Service) Ottawa police say this vehicle was seen on surveillance footage in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard, Walkley Road and Conroy Road at around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2022 and may be connected with the homicide of Sahur Yare. (Handout/Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina