Ottawa police looking to identify suspect involved with Bank Street store robbery

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a store robbery on Bank Street in the city’s downtown.

Police say the suspect entered a store in the 400 block of Bank Street on Feb. 18 and stole a few items. When a staff member confronted him, he assaulted them then ran away.

The staff member did not sustain any physical injuries, police note.

He is described as being in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-8, with a medium build and a “salt and pepper” beard. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with a dark green sweatshirt underneath, blue jeans, black shoes and a black ball cap at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.