OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police looking to identify suspect involved with Bank Street store robbery

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a store robbery on Bank Street in the city’s downtown. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout) The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a store robbery on Bank Street in the city’s downtown. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a store robbery on Bank Street in the city’s downtown.

    Police say the suspect entered a store in the 400 block of Bank Street on Feb. 18 and stole a few items. When a staff member confronted him, he assaulted them then ran away.

    The staff member did not sustain any physical injuries, police note.

    He is described as being in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-8, with a medium build and a “salt and pepper” beard. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with a dark green sweatshirt underneath, blue jeans, black shoes and a black ball cap at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News