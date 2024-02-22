OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in multiple commercial thefts in Kanata

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in the commercial thefts in Kanata. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in the commercial thefts in Kanata.

    Police say the thefts happened between Dec. 7, 2023 and Jan. 18 in the 5000 block of Fernbank Road.

    The suspect entered the store in each incident and asked for “specific high value trading cards" before escaping through an emergency door, police say, adding he fled the area on foot.

    Police say the male suspect is in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds with a dark beard. He wore different clothes in each incident.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

