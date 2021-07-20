OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying what they're calling a "vehicle of interest" in a homicide case.

A light-coloured, four-door sedan was captured on surveillance footage near Lorry Greenberg Drive at around 3 a.m. Jan. 16.

Mehdi El-Hajj Hassan, 20, was shot to death in the area of Hunt Club and Lorry Greenberg at around that same time. His killing was the first homicide of 2021 in Ottawa.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.