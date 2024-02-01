Ottawa Police looking for suspect who threw homemade device at Old Ottawa East residence

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person who allegedly threw a homemade device 'intended to set fire' at a residence in Old Ottawa East.

Police say the suspect approached a residence on the 300 block of Main Street on Jan. 23 at approximately 12:10 a.m.

The person threw the device at the building and then left the area on foot.

CCTV footage found the suspect was wearing a red jacket and appeared to be carrying a duffel bag and a white face mask.

Police did not provide further details on damages or whether the residence was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587 or by email at arson@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.