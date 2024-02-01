OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Police looking for suspect who threw homemade device at Old Ottawa East residence

    Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a homemade device at a home in Old Ottawa East (OPS/Handout) Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a homemade device at a home in Old Ottawa East (OPS/Handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person who allegedly threw a homemade device 'intended to set fire' at a residence in Old Ottawa East.

    Police say the suspect approached a residence on the 300 block of Main Street on Jan. 23 at approximately 12:10 a.m.

    The person threw the device at the building and then left the area on foot.

    CCTV footage found the suspect was wearing a red jacket and appeared to be carrying a duffel bag and a white face mask.

    Police did not provide further details on damages or whether the residence was targeted.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587 or by email at arson@ottawapolice.ca.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News