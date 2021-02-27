Advertisement
Ottawa police locate missing woman Saturday afternoon
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 3:05PM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 27, 2021 3:58PM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing woman has been found safe and sound.
The woman was last seen around 12 p.m. Police reported she was located safe just before 4 p.m.
