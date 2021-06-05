OTTAWA -- Ottawa police continue to crack down on speeding in the city, laying another 13 stunt driving charges Friday night, including to one person who was going double the speed limit on Bronson Avenue.

In a tweet, the Ottawa Police Service traffic unit said, of the 13 people stopped for stunt driving Friday, one was going 135 km/h on Fallowfield Road, where the speed limit is 80 km/h, and another driver was caught going 121 km/h on Bronson Avenue, where the limit is 60 km/h.

The charge of stunt driving, which is issued to drivers exceeding the posted speed limit by 50 km/h or more, includes a seven-day licence suspension. The driver's vehicle is also impounded for a week.

In addition to the stunt driving charges, the police service's "Project Noisemaker" enforcement blitz also resulted in 46 Highway Traffic Act charges for things like speeding, cellphone use, and having an improper muffler, the traffic unit said.

The Ottawa Police Service's "Project Noisemaker" began May 1. It is aimed at tackling "an increase in unsafe activity on Ottawa roads" since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to police.

The blitz will continue this weekend.

