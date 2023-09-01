Ottawa police issue a warrant for Ottawa man on charge of attempted murder

Ottawa police have issued a first instance warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old Ottawa man on a charge of attempted murder, and believe the suspect may be in the Montreal or Toronto area.

Ottawa police released few details about the investigation in a media release on Friday.

Police will only say investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Shlash Alkhalaf.

"Investigators have charged Alkhalaf in a recent incident," police said in a media release.

The charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, forcible confinement and mischief under $5,000.

Police say Alkhalaf is "known to be violent", and investigators believe he may be in Montreal or the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.