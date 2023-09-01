Ottawa police issue a warrant for Ottawa man on charge of attempted murder

Ottawa police have issued a warrant for Shlash Alkhalaf, 35, of Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/release) Ottawa police have issued a warrant for Shlash Alkhalaf, 35, of Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution

The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina