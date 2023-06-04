Ottawa police investigating shots fired in Merivale area
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
Shots were fired on Kerry Crescent, near Clyde Avenue and Merivale Road, at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Shell casings were found at the scene but there are no reports of injures.
Witnesses are asked to call the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The 40th CHEO Telethon is today
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.
Huda Mukbil, CSIS's first Black Arab-Canadian Muslim, spy opens up about her fight against terrorism and discrimination
Huda Mukbil, Canada's first Black Arab-Canadian Muslim spy, opens up in her new book about life in the world of espionage and the discrimination she faced within the CSIS.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
Indian railways official says error in signalling system led to crash that killed 275 people
The derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday.
Alcohol policies in every province, territory receive failing grade in meeting public health standards: report
A new report has found that alcohol policies in all provinces and territories are failing to meet public health standards.
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
Heavy rain and some military reinforcements arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell the wildfires that have destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of people across Nova Scotia.
Atlantic
Shelburne County, N.S., gets much needed rainfall as wildfire continues
Shelburne County, N.S., received its first bout of rainfall since the record-breaking wildfire, which now covers approximately 250 square kilometres.
Canadian soldiers, American firefighters now battling blazes in Nova Scotia
Canadian soldiers and firefighters from abroad are now on the ground helping to extinguish wildfires burning in several parts of Nova Scotia for the past week.
City of St. John's charges 70-year-old woman for feeding pigeons in her backyard
A Newfoundland woman says her 70-year-old mother is facing a $5,000 fine for feeding pigeons in her backyard in downtown St. John's.
Toronto
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Suspects arrested in near-deadly Kennedy Station stabbing between 12 and 15 years old
Toronto police say the five suspects involved in a stabbing at Kennedy Station Friday night that left a man in critical condition are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
Woman dead, second adult and child both in critical condition after Brampton house fire
A woman is dead and a second adult and a child are both in critical condition after a fire broke out at a residence in Brampton on Friday night.
Montreal
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
Evacuations in Val-d'Or, Que. due to nearby forest fires, poor air quality
The City of Val-d'Or in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue region announced an emergency evacuation of several areas Saturday evening due to two nearby forest fires.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Northern Ontario
Currently 20 active forest fires in northeastern Ont.
There are 20 forest fires active in northeastern Ontario, including eight new confirmed fires reported Friday.
Northeastern Ontario under air quality advisories due to forest fires
Smoke plumes from Quebec are affecting air quality in northern Ontario, Environment Canada said Saturday.
Sudbury teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct, has licence revoked
A Sudbury teacher accused of having sex with a student has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers.
London
Museum London honours the Afzaal family with a new exhibit
On Saturday, Museum London launched a brand-new display honouring the Afzaal Family
-
WATCH | Wind turbine blaze 'contained' north of Goderich, Ont.
Todd Edginton could hardly believe his eyes when he looked out his back door to find a wind turbine on fire. He wasn’t alone, as people stopped just north of Goderich to see the spectacle unfold.
Teen taken to hospital after being struck by driver
A skateboarding teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a driver in west London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
'Such a proud day': Red River Metis vote on historic modern-day treaty
It was a historic day in Manitoba. From across Canada, an estimated 4,000 Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) citizens showed up in person or online for an extraordinary general assembly.
Three teens arrested in connection to multiple St. Vital bear spray attacks
Three teenagers face robbery and assault charges after a pair of bear spray attacks in St. Vital Thursday evening.
'Extremely generous': Viral social media post gets Winnipeg man free wings for a year
Winnipegger Howie Prociuk was on a father/son trip south of the border to see the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis last month, when a funny thought occurred to him.
Kitchener
'He knows this area, he’s been here before': Search continues for missing man last seen three weeks ago
It’s been three weeks since a 37-year-old man with down syndrome formerly from Waterloo region, went missing.
'Families are struggling': Day of action held in Kitchener
A day of action held across Ontario saw the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) taking aim at a number of issues impacting community members, such as the cost of living.
Calgary
Calgary Ukrainian Festival welcomes in thousands
Thousands of people are spending the weekend soaking up Ukrainian culture and welcoming new Canadians to the city.
-
Nanton RCMP are investigating a pair of break-and-enters that took place at the maintenance shop of the Nanton Golf Course.
-
Experts say 1,500 recently announced job losses at Suncor Energy Inc. are an example of the type of "collateral damage" that can occur when an activist investor comes calling.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
Admission by donation takes effect for Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker Canada Centre
The University of Saskatchewan Diefenbaker Canada Centre (DCC) will be switching to admission by donation for guests and visitors.
May mosquito counts nearly double 10-year average for Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon’s mosquito counts are up this May, but it’s still too early to tell how many will invade this summer.
Edmonton
Alberta state of emergency to expire Sunday: Officials
As of midnight Saturday, Alberta will no longer be under a provincial state of emergency.
'Some hugs and some paint': Local artists rally around painter after fire destroys artwork
A local artist is starting from scratch after a fire burnt down his garage with his supplies and artwork inside.
Young Master Club celebrates 16 years with Taekwondo demonstration
The Young Master Club celebrated its 16th anniversary with a Taekwondo festival at the Alberta Avenue Community League, where students showcased their techniques.
Vancouver
Toddler nearly drowns in Cultus Lake
A young boy has been hospitalized after falling into Cultus Lake earlier this week.
BASE jumper rescued from Stawamus Chief after crashing into cliff
A BASE jumper was rescued from a ledge after he crashed on the Stawamus Chief Saturday morning.
2 arrested, 2 knives seized after attempted robbery near Metrotown SkyTrain station: RCMP
Two people are in custody after a report of an assault with a weapon near the Metrotown SkyTrain station Saturday morning, Burnaby RCMP say.
Regina
Environment Canada warns of potential for severe thunderstorms across Saskatchewan
Canada's national weather service is yet again warning Saskatchewan residents of the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the province.
'Wonderful work of art': Regina Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers mark $1M fundraising milestone
For years Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers in Regina have helped make an impact across the globe. Now they celebrate a monumental milestone, marking $1 million raised.
Connor Bedard marks historic win at Canadian Hockey League Awards
Connor Bedard, Regina Pats captain and highly anticipated first round NHL draft pick, marked his final hat trick in junior hockey on Saturday.