Ottawa Police investigating homicide at residential building in Chinatown
Ottawa Police say a man died at a home on Eccles Street in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Mike Mersereau/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A 42-year-old man is dead, and a man is in police custody, after a late afternoon stabbing at a residential building in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood.
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the homicide at a residential building at 11-13 Eccles St., near Bell Street.
Police say emergency crews responding to a call at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday found a 42-year-old man with stab wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.
A man was in police custody late Wednesday night.
CTV News Ottawa cameras spotted Ottawa police investigators at a two-storey building on Eccles Street Wednesday night. Yellow police tape blocked the staircase leading to the front door of the building.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Section is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.