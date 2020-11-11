OTTAWA -- A 42-year-old man is dead, and a man is in police custody, after a late afternoon stabbing at a residential building in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood.

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the homicide at a residential building at 11-13 Eccles St., near Bell Street.

Police say emergency crews responding to a call at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday found a 42-year-old man with stab wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

A man was in police custody late Wednesday night.

CTV News Ottawa cameras spotted Ottawa police investigators at a two-storey building on Eccles Street Wednesday night. Yellow police tape blocked the staircase leading to the front door of the building.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Section is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

The Homicide Unit is currently investigating the death of a male on Eccles Street.



Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.



Remain anonymous by contacting @CrimeStoppersOT 1-800-222-8477, https://t.co/O8q5oWK2yN. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 12, 2020

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.