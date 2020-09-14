OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say their search for a missing 19-year-old woman has ended tragically.

Police said Sophia Hennessey was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Davidson Road area. On Tuesday afternoon, officers were searching near the Pine Grove Trial, located on Davidson Road between Hawthorne and Conroy roads.

In a tweet on Wednesday, police said Hennessey was found deceased. The matter is not deemed suspicious.