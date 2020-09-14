Advertisement
Missing 19-year-old woman found dead: police
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 12:56PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 16, 2020 10:17AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say their search for a missing 19-year-old woman has ended tragically.
Police said Sophia Hennessey was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Davidson Road area. On Tuesday afternoon, officers were searching near the Pine Grove Trial, located on Davidson Road between Hawthorne and Conroy roads.
In a tweet on Wednesday, police said Hennessey was found deceased. The matter is not deemed suspicious.