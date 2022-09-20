Municipal election signs have been up on Ottawa streets and lawns for just under two weeks and Ottawa police say they’ve already received more than a dozen reports of damage or theft.

Police are reminding residents that interfering with or damaging election signs is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. People can be charged for destroying or causing damage to signs. To date, police say they've received 14 reports of theft of mischief to campaign signs.

Ottawa police say complaints about mischief to campaign signs are made during most elections.

Police are also on the lookout for harassment of candidates, particularly hate-motivated attacks.

“We ask that incidents of assaults, verbal harassment, threats to candidates and sign destruction be reported to police, particularly if they are suspected or deemed to be hate-motivated,” said Interim Chief Steve Bell in a news release. “Police will investigate these incidents and, where warranted, charges can be laid.”

Signs have been allowed on municipal property since Sept. 9. The election is on Oct. 24.

If you see anyone tampering with municipal election signs, please call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.