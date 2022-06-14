Ottawa police investigate serious motorcycle crash

Ottawa -

Ottawa police are on scene of a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

Police say it happened around 8:40 p.m., on the eastbound Regional Road 174 at Highway 417.

Road closures are in effect.

“Traffic on the 417 eastbound on-ramp to the Regional Rd. 174 has been shut down until further notice to allow for investigation of the incident,” according to a media release Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 extension 2481.