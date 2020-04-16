OTTAWA -- No one was hurt in an evening shooting in Ottawa’s Bayshore neighbourhood.

Ottawa Police say a resident called 911 around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to say someone was shooting at his home on Bayshore Drive.

Officers discovered a bullet hole in the home’s window.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.