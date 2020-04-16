Ottawa Police investigate evening shooting in Bayshore
Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 1:14PM EDT
OTTAWA -- No one was hurt in an evening shooting in Ottawa’s Bayshore neighbourhood.
Ottawa Police say a resident called 911 around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to say someone was shooting at his home on Bayshore Drive.
Officers discovered a bullet hole in the home’s window.
The suspect fled the area before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.