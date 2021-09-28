Advertisement
Ottawa Police investigate collision at Somerset and Bronson
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021 8:26PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 28, 2021 8:26PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a collision at Somerset Street W and Bronson Avenue that occured Tuesday evening.
A bicycle could be seen beyond the police tape on scene.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.
More to come...
Somerset St W/Bronson Ave closed in both directions due to a collision. Officers are on scene. Duration unknown. Please avoid the area at this time. @Ottawa_Traffic— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) September 28, 2021