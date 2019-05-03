

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say one of their own constables is facing charges following an alleged off-duty incident in April.

Police say an 18-year-old woman reported being approached by a man she didn’t know on Rideau St. at around 3:00 a.m. April 13.

Police did not release the exact nature of the allegations that led to the investigation and charges.

32-year-old Cst. Sharmarke Ali was arrested Friday morning by Sexual Assault investigators and is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The Professional Standards Section has also launched an investigation and further charges may be laid under the Police Services Act. The Special Investigations Unit was also called, but Ottawa Police say it was agreed that the investigation would be maintained by the Ottawa Police Service.

The SIU is called in for allegations of sexual assault when police are involved. The alleged incident occurred while the officer was off-duty.

Ali has been suspended from duty and released with conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court June 6.