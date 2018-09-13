

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An OC Transpo bus driver is one of dozens of drivers to receive a ticket from Ottawa Police during a school zone safety blitz.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit have been deployed in school zones across the city for the week long enforcement campaign. Police are focusing on speeding, distracted driving, failing to yield for school buses, and other offences.

On Wednesday afternoon, an OC Transpo bus was pulled over for speeding in a school zone on Holland Avenue. The driver received a ticket for driving 20 km/h over the posted speed limit.

A Blueline Taxi driver and a pizza delivery driver were also pulled over while a CTV Morning Live crew was on scene.

Cst. Jon Hall also charged nine drivers for speeding near Louis Riel High School Wednesday afternoon. Three of those drivers were travelling 30 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Ottawa Police issued 187 charges during the first two days of the school zone safety blitz. The blitz wraps up on Friday afternoon.

187 charges so far (Monday/Tuesday) & there’s still 3 more days to go for our #ottschoolzone blitz. This isn’t about money. It’s about safety. It’s about the kids. #RoadSafety #ottnews pic.twitter.com/YmvHwse9Zc — The Bearded Cop (@TheBeardedCop) September 12, 2018