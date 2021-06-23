OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 41-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges in connection with alleged incidents between 1997 and 2001.

Police say the alleged sexual assaults happened at a private home in the east end where piano lessons were taught. The accused is not the piano instructor, but police said he lived in the home at the time.

The investigation began in February when a woman came forward to police alleging she was under the age of 14 when the incidents began.

Danny Ching Lau, 41, of Ottawa is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca