Ottawa police charge driver who sped past snowplows

Ottawa police have laid a stunt driving charge against a driver who they say sped past two snowplows last week.

It happened at around 12:50 p.m. Friday on Limebank Road near Leitrim Road.

The two snow removal vehicles were going 35 km/h in the right lane at the time, police said in a tweet. Police claim the accused driver sped past them at 131 km/h. Limebank has a speed limit of 80 km/h.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for one month and their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days. These penalties are automatically applied when a stunt driving charge is laid.

The driver could also face stiffer penalties if convicted, including fines, demerit points and additional licence suspension.