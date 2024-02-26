OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police charge 20-year-old stunt driver clocked at 168 in 80 km/h zone

    An Ottawa stunt driver, pictured here, was caught in Ottawa's east-end on Monday. (OPS Traffic Enforcement/X) An Ottawa stunt driver, pictured here, was caught in Ottawa's east-end on Monday. (OPS Traffic Enforcement/X)
    The Ottawa Police Service have "grounded" a 20-year-old who was caught stunt driving in Ottawa's east end on Monday.

    The OPS Traffic and Enforcement Unit said on social media that officers caught the young driver speeding to 168 km/h in the 80 km/h zone along Trim Road.

    "OPS Traffic were in the S/East Orleans & Navan Rd area earlier today…continuing our focus on high-risk driving on rural roadways throughout the Greater Ottawa Area…grounding a 20yr old," OPS said on X.

    Traffic enforcement say they nabbed five stunt drivers over the weekend, with speeds ranging from 50 to 70 km/h over the limit on Conroy, Heron, Hunt Club roads and Riverside and Sussex drives.

    The charges come with an automatic 14 day vehicle impound and a 30 day licence suspension. Each driver must also appear in court to face the charge.

