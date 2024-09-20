OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police arson unit investigating basement fire in Little Italy

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit is seeking witnesses to a fire that happened early Friday morning in a two-storey commercial building in Little Italy.

    No injuries were reported.

    Ottawa Fire Services says the fire started in the basement of St. Anthony's Banquet Hall. It was contained to the basement.

    Firefighters say they received a call at 2 a.m. reporting there was black smoke coming out of a basement window in the 500 block of St. Anthony Street.

    When firefighters arrived on the scene and confirmed there was black smoke coming from the back of the building, they quickly started extinguishing it by advancing a hose line to the basement.

    The fire was contained to the basement before it could spread. It was declared under control at 2:40 a.m.

    Firefighters did not find any occupants inside after conducting two full searches.

    Police were called to the scene to investigate.

    Anyone with dash camera or video surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the area of Preston, St. Anthony, Louisa and Young Streets between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Friday is asked to call to police at 613-236-1222, or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

