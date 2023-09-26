Ottawa police and bylaw reminding students to be 'good neighbours' ahead of Panda Game

Ottawa police and Ottawa bylaw officers are out in Sandy Hill this week to talk to residents ahead of the annual Panda Game between the Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees this Sunday.

The annual football game is accompanied by parties, which fill streets in Sandy Hill. In recent years, parties have gotten disruptive and violent, including an incident in 2021 in which revelers flipped a car on Russell Avenue and caused property damage.

Last year, police arrested seven people and issued dozens of tickets for open alcohol and excessive noise. Police estimate it cost as much as $500,000 to manage the crowds and parties related to the game.

The game is being held on a Sunday this year, instead of the traditional Saturday outing. The universities said the move was because of stadium availability. The Ottawa Redblacks are playing at TD Place Stadium on Saturday.

Ottawa police issued a statement on social media Tuesday, reminding partiers to be good neighbours.

"Loud and rowdy parties do not make good neighbour relations. Keep the noise/music to a dull roar and respect property in your neighbourhood," police said.

Ottawa bylaw added that its officers will be door-knocking in several parts of the city Tuesday and Wednesday to remind students to celebrate the game in a "safe and respectful manner."